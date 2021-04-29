Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

