Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.31% of Regis worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of RGS opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.