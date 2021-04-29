Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.55. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 592,431 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

