Reik & CO. LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 367,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

