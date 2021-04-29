Reik & CO. LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reik & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 25,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.68. 48,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

