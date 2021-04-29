Reik & CO. LLC Sells 237,228 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,228 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

