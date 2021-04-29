Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RGA opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

