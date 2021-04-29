Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Trimmed by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $28,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

