Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $26.91

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $26.24. Relx shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 5,489 shares.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.