Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 132.7% in April

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 5,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.