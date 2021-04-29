Ren Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $862.89 million and approximately $74.64 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.