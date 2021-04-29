RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 794,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,095. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.88. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $201.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

