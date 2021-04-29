Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Position Lowered by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 3,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.