Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RNECY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 17,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

