Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Approximately 294,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,241,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.95 ($0.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £404.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

