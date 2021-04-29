Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

RPTX opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

