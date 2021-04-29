Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $33.10

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $31.97. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 103 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

