REPO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97,673.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $97,673.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.