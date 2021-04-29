Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in April

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.9 days.

OTCMKTS REPYF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

