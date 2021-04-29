Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in April

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.9 days.
OTCMKTS REPYF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.
About Repsol
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.