Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

