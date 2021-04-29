Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICBK. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

