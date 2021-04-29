Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

