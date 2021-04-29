Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.