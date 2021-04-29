Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

