Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 198.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

