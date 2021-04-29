Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stryker Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

