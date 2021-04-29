Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First BanCorp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First BanCorp. in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

FBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

