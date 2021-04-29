Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 29th (AAPL, ALGN, AVTR, AVY, AXTA, BSX, CAKE, CB, CCI, CSTM)

Apr 29th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $184.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $295.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $337.00 to $357.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $295.00 to $315.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

