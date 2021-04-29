Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/21/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – KeyCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains a major concern. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

3/3/2021 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 228,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.