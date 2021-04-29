Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.