Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
