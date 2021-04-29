Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

MMC stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

