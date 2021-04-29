Research Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

