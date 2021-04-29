Research Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of PII opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

