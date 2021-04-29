Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $198.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

