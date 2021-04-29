Research Analysts Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $176.05 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.