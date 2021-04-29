Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

4/26/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

4/26/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

4/23/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/22/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ASML had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/22/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/19/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/16/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – ASML had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/15/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $707.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

4/14/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/7/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

3/29/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/22/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

ASML stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $662.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $675.65.

Get ASML Holding alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.