Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Indonesia Energy (INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE: INDO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Indonesia Energy was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Indonesia Energy was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NYSE:INDO opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

