Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/24/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/17/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/10/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,745 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 55.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.