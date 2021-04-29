Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REZI opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

