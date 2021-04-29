Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.45. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 32,149 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

