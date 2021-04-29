Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Down 13.5%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) fell 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.86 and last traded at C$16.49. 125,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 75,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.
RFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.13.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
