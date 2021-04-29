Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 2.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

