Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.48

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 1370058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

