Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.90. The stock had a trading volume of 306,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $420.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

