Retirement Planning Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $5,372,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.57. 7,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

