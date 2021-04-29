Retirement Planning Group Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 7,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

