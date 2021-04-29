Retirement Planning Group Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

