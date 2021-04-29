Retirement Planning Group Sells 23,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 204,084 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 55,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

