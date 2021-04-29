Retirement Planning Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 365,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 267,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

