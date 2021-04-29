Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.